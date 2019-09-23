High Pointe Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Position by $1.35 Million as Market Value Rose; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Continental Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $415,000

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 2,190 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 15,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 907,297 shares traded or 41.10% up from the average. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 24,866 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, down from 29,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.71 million shares traded or 131.96% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/03/2018 – Merck Doubles Down on Debt Reduction; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s lung cancer drugs show promise in early-stage trials; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS NEGATIVE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS ON ADJ EBITDA NOW SEEN IN A RANGE OF -5% TO -7% (PREVIOUSLY -4% TO -6%); 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,210 shares to 33,780 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 53,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.03 million for 36.02 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 7,594 shares. Security Tru owns 270 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd stated it has 135,851 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Company has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 68,958 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 43,892 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 17,362 were accumulated by Westpac. Royal London Asset, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 60,957 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) owns 95 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 103,234 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 24,383 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 57,820 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.18% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 11,465 were reported by Pennsylvania Trust Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Tru Na accumulated 156,570 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 41,976 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 3.08 million shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Serv Networks Lc has invested 0.31% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). North Star Asset Mgmt owns 11,674 shares. Wade G W & Inc holds 0.15% or 20,330 shares in its portfolio. Martin And Co Inc Tn has 0.43% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 17,050 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Llc reported 632 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Lc stated it has 3.55% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Comml Bank Of Stockton invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fort Lp accumulated 15,959 shares. Harvey Limited Liability invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cadence Mgmt stated it has 0.47% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 2,788 were reported by Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. 14,865 are held by Whitnell Company.