High Pointe Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $370,660 as Stock Value Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose While Cadence Bank Na Increased Holding

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.98. About 355,267 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 127.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 6,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 284,838 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 2.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Roberts Glore Inc Il reported 30,874 shares stake. Curbstone Mngmt owns 29,463 shares. Asset Grp owns 61,871 shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. 541,052 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Llc. Scholtz And Co Limited Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,382 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company invested in 796,902 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc has 1.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.54% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 313,786 shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). South Dakota Inv Council holds 208,363 shares. M&R Capital Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 53,148 shares. Fundsmith Llp owns 8.27 million shares. Ally Incorporated reported 20,000 shares. Bridges Management accumulated 0.92% or 183,521 shares.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,653 shares to 45,988 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

