High Pointe Capital Management Has Lowered Southwest Airlns Co (LUV) Position; Shorts at KREIDO BIOFUELS (KRBF) Raised By 25.89%

KREIDO BIOFUELS INC (OTCMKTS:KRBF) had an increase of 25.89% in short interest. KRBF’s SI was 28,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 25.89% from 22,400 shares previously. With 75,200 avg volume, 0 days are for KREIDO BIOFUELS INC (OTCMKTS:KRBF)’s short sellers to cover KRBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 13.07% or $0.0026 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0173. About 35,700 shares traded. Kreido Biofuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRBF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased Southwest Airlns Co (LUV) stake by 55.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 7,390 shares as Southwest Airlns Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The High Pointe Capital Management Llc holds 6,010 shares with $305,000 value, down from 13,400 last quarter. Southwest Airlns Co now has $29.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 1.20 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 19/04/2018 – Southwest Flight 1380 had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after an engine failure; 26/04/2018 – LUV: TOO CLOSE TO CALL ON POSITIVE UNIT REVENUE FOR REST OF YR; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Raises Quarter Dividend to 16c Vs. 12.5c; 20/04/2018 – Maker of Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS STILL COULD BEGIN FLYING TO HAWAII THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – NTSB SENDS TEAM TO PHILADELPHIA TO PROBE SOUTHWEST INCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – Cramer recalls his own two crash landings in airplanes after Southwest’s tragic engine failure; 07/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CANCELS 163 FLIGHTS TODAY, 55 THURSDAY ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1B; 26/04/2018 – LUV: BROKEN BLADE SHOULDN’T HAVE CAUSED DRAMATIC COWLING DAMAGE

Kreido Biofuels, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $3.39 million. The firm intends to seek opportunities to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It currently has negative earnings. Previously, it was involved in the development of biodiesel production plants.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.13M for 12.78 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $50 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is 3.33% above currents $54.68 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital.

