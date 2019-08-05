High Pointe Capital Management Has Lowered Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding By $758,030; Graham Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Graham Capital Management Lp holds 200,000 shares with $36.49 million value, down from 220,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $411.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.54% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.69. About 24.55M shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 46.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The High Pointe Capital Management Llc holds 9,570 shares with $872,000 value, down from 17,900 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $132.80B valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $99.01. About 2.61M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. HSBC maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 29 report.

Graham Capital Management Lp increased Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) stake by 50,500 shares to 700,500 valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rwt Hldgs Inc (Prn) stake by 325,000 shares and now owns 15.08M shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.03B for 34.00 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) stake by 7,160 shares to 14,500 valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 7,270 shares and now owns 24,830 shares. Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) was raised too.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 20.98 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.