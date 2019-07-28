High Pointe Capital Management Has Lifted Its Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Position; Kearny Financial (KRNY) SI Decreased By 0.87%

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) stake by 50.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. High Pointe Capital Management Llc acquired 3,180 shares as Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)’s stock declined 14.32%. The High Pointe Capital Management Llc holds 9,480 shares with $1.02 million value, up from 6,300 last quarter. Affiliated Managers Group Inc now has $4.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $90.05. About 441,467 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 06/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $213; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – Textile World: Brand Cooperation Between Mercedes-AMG And ASSOS Of Switzerland: Exclusive AMG Performance Wear Collection Now

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) had a decrease of 0.87% in short interest. KRNY’s SI was 5.31 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.87% from 5.36M shares previously. With 226,900 avg volume, 23 days are for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s short sellers to cover KRNY’s short positions. The SI to Kearny Financial’s float is 6.64%. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 203,387 shares traded. Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) has declined 1.71% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KRNY News: 23/03/2018 – Kearny Financial Corp. and Clifton Bancorp Inc. Announce Expected Acquisition Closing Date; 02/04/2018 – Kearny Financial Corp. Completes Merger With Clifton Bancorp Inc; 09/03/2018 – Kearny Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 18 Days; 17/04/2018 – Kearny Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Kearny Financial; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Has Downgraded Kearny Sd, Nj’s Go Rating To A2 From A1; 24/05/2018 – KEARNY FINANCIAL DECLARES INCREASED QTR CASH DIV 4C/SHR, EST 3C; 27/04/2018 – KRNY 3Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.41%, EST. 2.39% (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – KEARNY FINANCIAL CORP KRNY.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.04/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for Kearny Bank that provides various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 31.64 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners.

More notable recent Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Kearny Financial Corp.’s (NASDAQ:KRNY) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 22,486 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 3,004 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 10,126 shares. Moreover, Raymond James has 0.03% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Clarkston Capital Prns Lc has invested 2.66% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 694,862 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 14,408 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 41,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kiltearn Llp owns 972,030 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 28,024 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 20,137 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 33,739 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22,537 were accumulated by Parsec Financial Management. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Co reported 0.27% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).