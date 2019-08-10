High Pointe Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Bp Plc (BP) by $362,060 as Market Valuation Declined; Glovista Investments Lifted Its Holding in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by $315,884

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 28,190 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 19,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 7.14M shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – BP invests in Israeli fast-charge battery company; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 14/03/2018 – BP Chief Economist Sees Oil Demand Growing Strongly This Year (Video); 18/04/2018 – PEMEX CEO TO MEET BP, PREMIER OIL IN UK LEG OF TRIP; 09/04/2018 – BP Adds to Middle East Gas Portfolio With New Oman Investment; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY COMMENTS IN ADDRESS TO CERAWEEK GATHERING; 29/03/2018 – INSIGHT-U.S.-trained engineer takes on Algeria’s energy monolith; 04/04/2018 – BP TARGETS TO SHIP 119 CARGOES OF LNG FROM TANGGUH PROJECT IN INDONESIA THIS YEAR, INCLUDING 22 FOR DOMESTIC MARKET -COMPANY OFFICIAL; 10/04/2018 – BP UPSTREAM CEO BERNARD LOONEY SPEAKS IN LONDON; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT CEO SAYS U.S. DECISION TO QUIT IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL COULD HARM 5 PCT OF GLOBAL OIL PRODUCTION

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 637.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 78,971 shares as the company's stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 91,364 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393,000, up from 12,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 27.31 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Is Ambev Stock Due for a Strong Comeback? – Investorplace.com" on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Ambev lower amid corruption scandal developments – Seeking Alpha" published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session – Benzinga" on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Down 170 Points; Gemphire Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga" published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Ambev S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 164,464 shares to 27,675 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (ECH) by 22,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,792 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ILF).