High Pointe Capital Management Has Increased Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $327,150; Cameco (CCJ) Shareholder Kingdon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 32,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 822,683 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, up from 790,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 3.55 million shares traded or 47.41% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 7,270 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 24,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 17,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.81B market cap company. It closed at $54.58 lastly. It is up 33.00% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 71,294 shares to 77,494 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 910,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.