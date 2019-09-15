High Pointe Capital Management Has Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Regions Financial (RF) Share Value Rose While Panagora Asset Management Increased Its Stake

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 377,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 5.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.34M, up from 5.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 9.63M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 11,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,700 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 25,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management In (NYSE:NLY) by 89,828 shares to 116,497 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 66,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

