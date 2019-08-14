High Pointe Capital Management Has Increased Cree (CREE) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased Cree Inc (CREE) stake by 39.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. High Pointe Capital Management Llc acquired 6,940 shares as Cree Inc (CREE)’s stock declined 4.01%. The High Pointe Capital Management Llc holds 24,650 shares with $1.41 million value, up from 17,710 last quarter. Cree Inc now has $5.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $56.77. About 486,112 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M

Among 5 analysts covering Standard Chartered (LON:STAN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Standard Chartered had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 4. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Conviction Buy” rating and GBX 910 target in Friday, February 22 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 670 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and GBX 489 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 19 with “Underperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 23. The stock of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Shore Capital. The stock has “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 12. See Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 695.00 New Target: GBX 670.00 Unchanged

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 820.00 New Target: GBX 850.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Conviction Buy Old Target: GBX 980.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 980.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 695.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 690.00 New Target: GBX 695.00 Unchanged

17/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 570.00 Maintain

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity. LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares worth $120,145.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cree and ON Semiconductor Announce Multi-Year Silicon Carbide Wafer Supply Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Why this just-announced $85M deal is big news in Durham – Triangle Business Journal” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Beat This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,383 shares. Fruth Invest owns 11,200 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.47% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 167,220 shares. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 186,941 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 114,999 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 1,250 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 32,000 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited accumulated 147,885 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 163 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 114,132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Psagot Inv House Ltd has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Clearbridge Ltd Com reported 0.48% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). 5,645 are held by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company.

The stock decreased 2.38% or GBX 14.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 607.6. About 7.23M shares traded. Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.