High Pointe Capital Management Has Increased By $372,350 Its Total Sa (TOT) Stake; Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Raised Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake By $13.15 Million

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 9.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 1.64M shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 11.26%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 18.20 million shares with $158.55M value, up from 16.56M last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $3.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 15.28M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased Total Sa (TOT) stake by 106.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. High Pointe Capital Management Llc acquired 6,770 shares as Total Sa (TOT)’s stock declined 2.61%. The High Pointe Capital Management Llc holds 13,150 shares with $732,000 value, up from 6,380 last quarter. Total Sa now has $145.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 532,685 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 11/05/2018 – Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreement for Petrochemical Project in Algeria; 24/05/2018 – Total Doubles Down on Arctic LNG; 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOT.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CATHAY TO START CHINA ENERGY FUND; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – Total: Main Indicators; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT 37.20 EUROS; 16/03/2018 – Total: 2017 Annual Reports Filing: Document De Référence Including the Annual Financial Report and the Form 20-F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 1,215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Co Na reported 1,100 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). South Dakota Investment Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 883,577 shares. James Investment Research has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Bessemer Group invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Van Eck Assocs stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Co owns 2.94M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Keybank Association Oh invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Schroder Inv Grp holds 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 1.12 million shares. Hanson And Doremus Management, Vermont-based fund reported 3,230 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 96,332 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 459,990 shares.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) stake by 549,684 shares to 1.56 million valued at $22.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) stake by 448,932 shares and now owns 162,911 shares. Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) was reduced too.

