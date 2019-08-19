High Pointe Capital Management Has Increased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake by $327,150; Sunbelt Securities Raised Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $725,385

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 109.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 12,530 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 5,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $116.84. About 649,705 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 7,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 24,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 17,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 1.44 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,610 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mgmt stated it has 20,141 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.1% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 480,700 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 176,000 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Washington Trust Comml Bank has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.35% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability reported 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 9,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.33% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 500,700 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Piedmont Investment Inc holds 0.12% or 67,663 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.26% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Sage Fincl Grp owns 51 shares. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 29 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.24% or 625,471 shares. Duff & Phelps has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Colonial Trust Advsr holds 0.11% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 0.3% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Papp L Roy & holds 0.8% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 39,600 shares. Regions stated it has 483,408 shares. 77,008 are held by Welch & Forbes Ltd Co. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division invested in 0.04% or 2,367 shares. 194,730 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 714 shares. Whittier Tru holds 40,825 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 25,429 shares stake. Argent Tru Communications accumulated 13,775 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh owns 0.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 32,438 shares. Dillon And Inc has invested 1.73% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

