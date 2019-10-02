High Pointe Capital Management Has Decreased Southwest Airlns Co (LUV) Position by $369,500; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined, Signalpoint Asset Management Trimmed by $832,650 Its Holding

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlns Co (LUV) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 6,010 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $305,000, down from 13,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airlns Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 4.15 million shares traded or 15.48% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – The engine that exploded on a Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Starts Accident Probe; 17/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NOT AWARE OF ANY ISSUES WITH AIRPLANE, ENGINE; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 9.0 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3.5 PERCENT FROM 8.7 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN FEBRUARY 2017; 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: MULTIPLE LAYERS IN SINGLE WINDOW DAMAGED; 19/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest opposed FAA recommendation to inspect fan blades like one that snapped during fatal; 26/04/2018 – Southwest reports profit rise on strong demand, tax benefits; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS BLADE INSPECTIONS HAVE FOUND NO CRACKS, FATIGUE

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 69.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 995 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $365,000, down from 3,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $269.58. About 8.79M shares traded or 9.65% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Invests invested in 0.07% or 32,750 shares. New Jersey-based Fincl Architects has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc stated it has 7,678 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Dorsal Capital Limited Liability Company owns 305,000 shares for 6.2% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Comm accumulated 207,253 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 17,000 shares. Cookson Peirce And Co has invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 6,934 shares. 760 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Lc. Hitchwood Mngmt LP has 250,000 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. New York-based Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2,938 shares. Moreover, First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.19% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 9 were accumulated by Kistler.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 64.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14 million for 12.47 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $71.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,250 shares to 18,140 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).