High Pointe Capital Management Has Decreased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding as Shares Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Private Wealth Advisors Lowered Stake by $301,227

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $221.26. About 1.85 million shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

Private Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 26,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 3.94M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $267.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 11,176 shares to 71,668 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls has 3.76% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,963 shares. Stellar Capital Management Llc owns 20,710 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. 5.72 million are owned by Century. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 1.38 million shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Llc holds 1.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 89,541 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation owns 1.27M shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 2.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.29% or 30,611 shares in its portfolio. 15.08 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Valley Advisers reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt has 1.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 14,385 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 87,672 shares. Bangor Savings Bank holds 19,549 shares. Barry Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,479 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 25.03 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Analyst: Renewables Growth, Low Interest Rates Are Bullish Trends For Utility – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.