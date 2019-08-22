High Pointe Capital Management Has Cut Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $758,030; Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Valuation Rose While Fsi Group Lowered Position

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 132,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 18,283 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 150,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.8. About 295,752 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $107.92. About 2.45 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV –

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 8,420 shares to 28,190 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Ptnrs owns 8.41 million shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Diversified Tru Co has 117,649 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Com stated it has 497,243 shares. 3,337 are held by Cohen Steers. Haverford stated it has 49,190 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt Corporation reported 0.2% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 7.08 million shares. Washington reported 0.51% stake. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 7,667 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 49,350 were reported by Atlanta L L C. Monetary Management Gru has invested 0.34% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Wms Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Of Toledo Na Oh owns 9,438 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Beacon Group Incorporated accumulated 5,310 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company invested in 0.7% or 35,269 shares.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $86.00 million for 10.13 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.