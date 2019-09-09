High Pointe Capital Management Has Cut Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Lifted Macys (M) Position by $4.99 Million as Share Price Declined

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 12.20M shares traded or 10.80% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Appoints Eurel Tobias as Chief Growth Officer; 30/04/2018 – MACY’S, CONTINUES EXPANSION OF MACY’S BACKSTAGE; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s CFO Karen Hoguet to Retire; 19/03/2018 – TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 13/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $31 TARGET PRICE

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 8,620 shares to 15,360 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.4% or 111.69M shares in its portfolio. Parkwood Ltd reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Zacks reported 0.92% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.06% or 230,869 shares. Cim Mangement reported 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Oak Associate Ltd Oh reported 22,796 shares. Everett Harris Ca reported 38,465 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 48,766 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Central National Bank & Trust And Tru has 0.06% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Sanders Cap Ltd accumulated 5.94M shares or 2.65% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md reported 21.69 million shares stake. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.23% or 21,140 shares. Cls Limited Liability accumulated 818 shares.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 21.23 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

