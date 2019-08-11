High Pointe Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $413,160; Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While Covington Capital Management Cut Position

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 43.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 20,520 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 14,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.27 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.13 lastly. It is down 38.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 32,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 114,363 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, down from 146,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 23/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 08/03/2018 – SDL PLC SDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Com by 66,020 shares to 23,410 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $753,258 worth of stock was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,345 shares. Bailard holds 26,499 shares. Johnson Gp reported 437 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd has 37,700 shares. Arrow Financial holds 0.32% or 21,024 shares in its portfolio. M&R Cap Management Inc owns 2,191 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Conning stated it has 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Financial Counselors holds 6,659 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.87% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Adirondack Tru holds 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 643 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 12,534 shares. Lincoln National owns 3,144 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 1.14M shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gyroscope Management Grp Limited invested in 2.9% or 112,751 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 32,877 shares. 3,219 are owned by Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company. Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 414,473 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Associate holds 0.13% or 5,000 shares. 119,448 were accumulated by Gardner Lewis Asset L P. 7,150 are owned by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Llc. First Trust Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Chou Associate Management reported 130,000 shares. Parsec Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 88,654 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 27,929 shares. Natixis has 1.06M shares. Skba Management has invested 2.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.30 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,807 shares to 49,625 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).