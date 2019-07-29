High Pointe Capital Management Has Boosted Its Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Position by $340,260; Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) Shares Declined While Financial Engines Advisors Boosted by $1.13 Million Its Position

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.26M shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 50.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,480 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $90.05. About 441,728 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 02/05/2018 – Textile World: Brand Cooperation Between Mercedes-AMG And ASSOS Of Switzerland: Exclusive AMG Performance Wear Collection Now; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Nathaniel Dalton Succeeds Sean M. Healey as CEO; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie-Allergan: A Boring But Prudent Deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Buy AbbVie Now That It’s Acquiring Allergan – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Gets Even More Complicated With Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 70,640 shares. 18,202 are held by Montecito Bank & Trust And Trust. Security National Bank Of So Dak has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Savant Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.96% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 35,992 were accumulated by Overbrook Mngmt. Moreover, Aimz Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has 1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset Mngmt has invested 2.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Zeke Cap Advsrs Llc reported 35,296 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 300 shares. 18,947 are owned by Curbstone Mngmt Corp. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund stated it has 29,327 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Legacy Capital Partners holds 59,234 shares. At Bancorp invested 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jnba Fin Advsrs owns 10,261 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 4.98 million shares or 0.42% of the stock.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Company Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 6,622 shares to 53,717 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHA) by 264,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,506 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,880 shares to 18,570 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Affiliated Managers Group Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Names Thomas M. Wojcik as Next Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Announces Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.