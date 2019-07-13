High Pointe Capital Management Has Boosted Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding; As Criteo S A (CRTO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Parus Finance Uk LTD Trimmed by $1.18 Million Its Holding

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 135,538 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 7,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 17,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 2.61 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 22/03/2018 – Analyst predicts EA, Activision will launch titles with ‘Fortnite’-style gameplay within a year; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Activision Blizzard: Losing Its Voice – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Launches Today â€“ It’s Time to Get Fast and FUR-IOUS! – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “100 Thieves Named Champions of the CWL Anaheim Cup – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: ATVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc has 16,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William Il accumulated 580,067 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 89,541 were reported by Bamco. Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,814 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc invested in 2.93M shares or 0.51% of the stock. 494,821 were reported by Natixis. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.02% or 17,558 shares. 51,600 were accumulated by Cognios Lc. Century has 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.14M shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 63,243 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Covington Advsrs stated it has 0.3% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 172 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Cap Interest has invested 0.71% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability reported 1.42% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Wright reported 16,913 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,610 shares to 4,470 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Google will go light on ad changes – Stifel – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Criteo: No Rush To Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Research Report Identifies Criteo SA, Ferrari NV, Freshpet, ServiceMaster Global, CSG Systems International, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ad-tech firms drop as Google mulls Chrome ad changes – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.18M for 19.48 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.