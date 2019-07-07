High Pointe Capital Management Has Boosted Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding By $370,660; SMOKE CARTEL (SMKC) Shorts Lowered By 5.88%

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) stake by 127.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. High Pointe Capital Management Llc acquired 8,620 shares as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)’s stock declined 1.27%. The High Pointe Capital Management Llc holds 15,360 shares with $668,000 value, up from 6,740 last quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd now has $12.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 901,068 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut

SMOKE CARTEL INC (OTCMKTS:SMKC) had a decrease of 5.88% in short interest. SMKC’s SI was 1,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.88% from 1,700 shares previously. With 8,800 avg volume, 0 days are for SMOKE CARTEL INC (OTCMKTS:SMKC)’s short sellers to cover SMKC’s short positions. It closed at $0.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Smoke Cartel, Inc. engages in the online retail and wholesale of glass water pipes and related accessories for the cannabis industry. The company has market cap of $13.19 million. It creates and makes glass water pipes, vaporizers, bubblers, spoons, oil and dab rigs, smoking accessories, and cannabis accoutrements. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Lemont, Inc. and changed its name to Smoke Cartel, Inc. in August 2017.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agnico Eagle had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) rating on Sunday, June 23. IBC has “Buy” rating and $59 target. The stock of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America.