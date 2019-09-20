High Pointe Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Cincinnati Financial (CINF) by $1.35 Million; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Position in D R Horton (DHI) as Market Valuation Rose

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 7,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 12,855 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $554,000, down from 20,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 1.77 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 2,190 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 15,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $113.43. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $128.76 million for 35.90 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $466.95M for 10.28 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

