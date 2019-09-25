High Pointe Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $1.08 Million; Trex Co (TREX) Share Value Rose While Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 71.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 9,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, down from 32,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 20.43M shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Orlando Sentinel: Robbery at Orlando Wells Fargo leaves person in serious condition, deputies say; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle CFPB, OCC Probes (Video); 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo is the leading financier for the gun industry; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 50.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 6,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The hedge fund held 6,779 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $486,000, down from 13,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 525,336 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.14% or 23,011 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc has 10,114 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 11,066 shares. Earnest Prtnrs accumulated 102,187 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 19,648 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested 0.94% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northstar holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,495 shares. Amer Research And has 7,984 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt owns 0.45% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.16 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). New York-based Roanoke Asset Ny has invested 0.98% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.33% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 11,400 shares. Fidelity National has 210,000 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Holowesko Prtn Ltd stated it has 2.71M shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $71.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 53,080 shares to 72,440 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TREX’s profit will be $39.15M for 33.22 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.05M shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $34.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 2.22 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn invested in 0.89% or 665,082 shares. Company Comml Bank has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 4,000 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments America has invested 2.9% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Blackrock stated it has 7.34M shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 79,353 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 66,178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 6,930 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Conestoga Advsrs Llc holds 1.23M shares. Evermay Wealth Management Llc invested in 0.11% or 5,667 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc owns 10,472 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 156,535 shares.

