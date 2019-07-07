High Pointe Capital Management Cut Its Position in Comcast (CMCSA) by $1.32 Million; Alleghany Raised Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $29.76 Million

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 32.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.35 million, up from 338,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $300.65. About 1.02 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 33,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,570 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 52,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 7.45M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast And Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis To Lead NCC Media As President And CEO; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – Fox Cited Regulatory Concerns for Rejecting Comcast Bid – Filing; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest owns 4.46 million shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Palestra Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 3.16M shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability has 23,353 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie Fin Corp has 0.9% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9.36M shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 41,370 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 10,242 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 974,923 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated has 363,473 shares. Smith Moore And Communications stated it has 5,626 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. United Asset Strategies holds 34,323 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors owns 12,367 shares. Jefferies Fincl owns 34,895 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 16,036 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.49% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40B for 14.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,260 shares to 20,520 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 6,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. $10.21M worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was sold by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.48M shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $178.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 188,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,640 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).