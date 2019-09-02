High Pointe Capital Management Boosted Stake in Centene (CNC) by $379,480 as Stock Rose; Augustine Asset Management Increases Holding in Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD)

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 7,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 14,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, up from 7,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (GILD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 58,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 52,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Tr Spdr (Gld) (GLD) by 3,042 shares to 46,160 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chunghwa Telecm (Cht) (NYSE:CHT) by 10,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,915 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Macquarie Gru reported 403,112 shares stake. Moreover, Tt Intl has 0.33% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 48,227 shares. Burns J W & Ny reported 18,084 shares stake. Addenda Incorporated holds 0.3% or 63,373 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Commonwealth Corp Pa holds 0.27% or 6,608 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,561 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 311,677 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,585 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The New York-based Gotham Asset Llc has invested 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bragg Fincl Inc has invested 0.22% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bokf Na owns 96,243 shares. Fort Washington Oh invested in 90,230 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 166,914 shares. Jefferies Group Limited has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 414 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 344,684 shares. Fiera has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 4,200 shares. 6,798 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 21,800 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 5.03M shares. 40,000 are held by Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc. Southernsun Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Capital Interest holds 0.16% or 6.83 million shares. Daiwa Sb Invs accumulated 2,640 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hightower Limited Com holds 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 156,753 shares.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,330 shares to 9,570 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.