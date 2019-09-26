High Pointe Capital Management Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Position By $603,720; Kraton (KRA) Shorts Up By 3.79%

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) had an increase of 3.79% in short interest. KRA’s SI was 780,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.79% from 752,100 shares previously. With 208,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)’s short sellers to cover KRA’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 79,080 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 08/03/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Term Loan Refinancing; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 08/03/2018 – KRATON COMMITTED TO NET DEBT LEVERAGE BELOW 4 TURNS BY END FY18; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 43.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. High Pointe Capital Management Llc acquired 11,180 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The High Pointe Capital Management Llc holds 36,700 shares with $2.00M value, up from 25,520 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $79.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.49. About 4.64M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.50’s average target is 19.53% above currents $61.49 stock price. CVS Health had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

