High Income Securities Fund (PCF) At $8.39 Forms Bottom; Shorts at VENTURE LTD. ORDINARY SHARES SING (VEMLF) Lowered By 3.82%

VENTURE CORP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES SING (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) had a decrease of 3.82% in short interest. VEMLF’s SI was 425,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.82% from 442,500 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 709 days are for VENTURE CORP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES SING (OTCMKTS:VEMLF)’s short sellers to cover VEMLF’s short positions. It closed at $10.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

High Income Securities Fund (PCF) formed multiple bottom with $7.80 target or 7.00% below today’s $8.39 share price. High Income Securities Fund (PCF) has $108.49 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 33,112 shares traded or 43.75% up from the average. High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) has declined 2.68% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.11% the S&P500.

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services, products, and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. The firm operates through Electronics Services Provider, Retail Store Solutions and Industrial, and Components Technology divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers manufacturing, product design and development, engineering, and supply-chain management services to the electronics industry.