High Income Securities Fund (PCF) At $8.39 Forms Bottom; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Sentiment Is 1.05

Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 150 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 143 decreased and sold positions in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 72.42 million shares, up from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Euronet Worldwide Inc in top ten holdings increased from 10 to 16 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 124 Increased: 88 New Position: 62.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.10 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Financial Transaction Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. It has a 32.48 P/E ratio. The EFT Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $140.83 million for 14.38 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc holds 7.22% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for 204,460 shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc owns 650,459 shares or 6.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wasatch Advisors Inc has 3.71% invested in the company for 2.39 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has invested 3.59% in the stock. Portolan Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 223,454 shares.