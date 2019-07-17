High Arctic Energy Services (HWO) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; WEIR GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (WEIGF) Shorts Up By 2.52%

WEIR GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) had an increase of 2.52% in short interest. WEIGF’s SI was 2.19M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.52% from 2.13M shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 7287 days are for WEIR GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WEIGF)’s short sellers to cover WEIGF’s short positions. It closed at $20.32 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 120.00% from last quarter's $0.05 EPS.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.90 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. It has a 19.1 P/E ratio. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, cyclones, crushers, high pressure grinding rolls, rubber, and other solutions; and provides slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, sand and aggregates, and oil sands markets.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. operates as an oilfield services firm in Western Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company has market cap of $167.32 million. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs that are used for completions, maintenance, workovers, and abandonment services on producing gas and oil wells. It has a 28.22 P/E ratio. The firm also provides equipment rental services, including high pressure BOPs, drilling manifolds, accumulator units, flanges, adapters, spools, and overhead handling equipment.