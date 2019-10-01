Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Reaches $23.24 After 5.00% Up Move; Propetro Holding (PUMP) Shorts Decreased By 0.42%

Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) had a decrease of 0.42% in short interest. PUMP’s SI was 8.46M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.42% from 8.49M shares previously. With 1.39 million avg volume, 6 days are for Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP)’s short sellers to cover PUMP’s short positions. The SI to Propetro Holding Corp’s float is 10.24%. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 508,538 shares traded. ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has risen 9.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.81% the S&P500. Some Historical PUMP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ProPetro Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PUMP); 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q EPS 42c; 28/03/2018 – ProPetro Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Net $36.7M; 15/05/2018 – Arosa Capital Management LP Exits Position in ProPetro Holding; 08/05/2018 – ProPetro Holding 1Q Rev $385.2M; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in ProPetro Holding Corp; 26/03/2018 – ProPetro Holding 4Q EPS 12c; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: The Wendy’s Company (WEN), Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP), And Others

The stock of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 223,339 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.20% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.95; 26/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – ON MARCH 22, EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MLN AND IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 25, 2018 THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAS INTEREST RATE AT 1 MONTH LIBOR PLUS 2.0%. – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – HIBBETT REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EPS; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports 1Q EPS $1.12; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports E-commerce Sales Represented 7.6% of Total Sales for the Fourth Qtr; 04/05/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Suspect shot by Bessemer police at Hibbett Sports; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – SEES SHARE BUYBACK OF APPROXIMATELY $40.0 MLN TO $50.0 MLN IN 2019The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $409.71 million company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $24.40 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HIBB worth $20.49 million more.

Among 7 analysts covering ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. ProPetro Holding has $2900 highest and $10.7000 lowest target. $17.24’s average target is 98.39% above currents $8.69 stock price. ProPetro Holding had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, September 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray downgraded ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $1700 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 30 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 12.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company has market cap of $874.29 million. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream gas and oil companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. It has a 4.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Hibbett Sports, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 23.03 million shares or 2.35% more from 22.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 23,297 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 274,135 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Fmr Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 1.33 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 17,591 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 14,346 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Lc reported 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Pnc Fin Svcs Group holds 0% or 2,050 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 378,830 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 33,500 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.25% or 50,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $409.71 million. The Company’s stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. It has a 15.64 P/E ratio. The firm also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations.

Analysts await Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. HIBB’s profit will be $2.82M for 36.31 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Hibbett Sports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.08% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hibbett Sports has $29 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is -7.49% below currents $23.24 stock price. Hibbett Sports had 3 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) on Monday, August 26 with “Underperform” rating. The stock of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, June 24.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,020 activity. The insider BLAHNIK RONALD P bought 6,125 shares worth $97,020.