Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Reaches $20.71 After 3.00% Up Move; Blair William & Company Trimmed Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Position

Blair William & Company decreased Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) stake by 11.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blair William & Company sold 19,389 shares as Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY)’s stock declined 29.13%. The Blair William & Company holds 150,323 shares with $6.08M value, down from 169,712 last quarter. Dave & Busters Entmt Inc now has $1.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 193,002 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018

The stock of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.73% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 107,059 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.20% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 03/04/2018 – Hibbett Sports Announces 2018 Sponsorship of MiLB Birmingham Barons; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY19 EPS $1.65-EPS $1.95; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAS INTEREST RATE AT 1 MONTH LIBOR PLUS 2.0%. – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports 1Q EPS $1.12; 25/05/2018 – HIBBETT REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EPS; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.65 TO $1.95; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 4.7% of Hibbett Sports; 26/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SAYS AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MLN, IS EFFECTIVE THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Hibbett Sports May Face Pressure, Industry Sales Fall; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SEES FY EPS $1.65 TO $1.95, EST. $2.08The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $373.45 million company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $21.33 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HIBB worth $11.20 million more.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,020 activity. 6,125 Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares with value of $97,020 were bought by BLAHNIK RONALD P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold Hibbett Sports, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 23.03 million shares or 2.35% more from 22.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) for 30,049 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 29,955 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Twin Tree Mgmt L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) for 338 shares. 19,648 were reported by Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 8,617 shares. Voloridge Invest Lc owns 11,939 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) for 53,623 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc owns 16,119 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) or 7,287 shares. State Street Corporation holds 706,198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 117,300 are held by Schroder Inv Management Group Incorporated.

Among 4 analysts covering Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hibbett Sports has $29 highest and $1400 lowest target. $22’s average target is 6.23% above currents $20.71 stock price. Hibbett Sports had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, August 26 with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.

Analysts await Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. HIBB’s profit will be $2.89M for 32.36 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Hibbett Sports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.08% EPS growth.

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $373.45 million. The Company’s stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. It has a 13.94 P/E ratio. The firm also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Paloma Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 20,623 shares. State Street Corp invested in 1.10M shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 16,513 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 125,823 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 917 shares. Kirr Marbach And Ltd Limited Liability Company In holds 159,499 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 474,614 shares. Nomura Incorporated has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp accumulated 0.01% or 242,896 shares. Stifel Finance stated it has 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Selway Asset has invested 1.4% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Alberta Investment Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 17,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter has $66 highest and $4000 lowest target. $47.33’s average target is 13.75% above currents $41.61 stock price. Dave \u0026 Buster’s Enter had 17 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4000 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

