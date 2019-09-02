Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Reaches $16.54 After 4.00% Down Move; Gardner Russo & Gardner Cut By $150.67 Million Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holding

The stock of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. About 527,049 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.20% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports 1Q FY19 Profit Rises 2.9%; 26/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – ON MARCH 22, EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports 1Q EPS $1.12; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – ON APRIL 25, EXECUTED NEW PROMISSORY NOTE RENEWING EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Hibbett Sports May Face Pressure, Industry Sales Fall; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Comparable Store Sales Increased 1.6% in 4Q; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 4.7% of Hibbett Sports; 26/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SAYS AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MLN, IS EFFECTIVE THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SEES FY EPS $1.65 TO $1.95, EST. $2.08; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MLN AND IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 25, 2018 THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $294.00 million company. It was reported on Sep, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $15.88 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HIBB worth $11.76 million less.

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $294.00 million. The Company’s stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. It has a 11.13 P/E ratio. The firm also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations.

More notable recent Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Hibbett Sports (HIBB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hibbett (HIBB) Q2 Earnings In Line, Stock Down on Sales Miss – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hibbett Sports has $29 highest and $1400 lowest target. $22’s average target is 33.01% above currents $16.54 stock price. Hibbett Sports had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 26. Bank of America maintained Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Susquehanna. Susquehanna maintained Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) rating on Monday, June 24. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $29 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold Hibbett Sports, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 22.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Boston Prtnrs accumulated 44,053 shares. Nordea Invest Ab invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Parametric Limited Company has 0% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 23,097 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 25,565 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 44,631 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com reported 13,596 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn owns 49,179 shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Co invested in 42,744 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp invested in 0% or 21,300 shares. Euclidean Tech Management Ltd Com reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc stated it has 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Interest Group owns 13,805 shares.

Analysts await Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. HIBB’s profit will be $2.84M for 25.84 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Hibbett Sports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.08% EPS growth.

