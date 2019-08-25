Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Holder Coatue Management Has Lifted Stake by $597,190; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Increased Its Holding by $497,589 as Shares Rose

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) by 164.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 27,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 43,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995,000, up from 16,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Hibbett Sports Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.82% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 2.25M shares traded or 179.23% up from the average. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has declined 22.20% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 19/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16.50 FROM $13.50; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports 1Q EPS $1.12; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – ON APRIL 25, EXECUTED NEW PROMISSORY NOTE RENEWING EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY19 Comparable Store Sales in the Range of -1.0% to 2.0%; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – SEES SHARE BUYBACK OF APPROXIMATELY $40.0 MLN TO $50.0 MLN IN 2019; 25/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O FY SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SAYS AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MLN, IS EFFECTIVE THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – APPROXIMATELY 30 TO 35 NEW STORE OPENINGS WITH APPROXIMATELY 55 TO 60 STORE CLOSURES IN 2019; 08/03/2018 Hibbett Sports Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 3,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 125,899 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.76M, up from 122,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Gru accumulated 3,701 shares. Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has invested 0.39% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lafayette Invests reported 31,734 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc has 0.67% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 102,550 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 43,437 shares stake. 411,668 were accumulated by Pinebridge L P. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.24% or 45,079 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 36,897 shares. New York-based Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lsv Asset reported 3.46M shares. Parnassus Invests Ca invested 0.56% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Da Davidson & reported 400,544 shares stake. 3,711 are owned by Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.99% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd stated it has 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Developing New Cloud Services and Technology to Help Keep Data Secured from Future Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computers – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sporting goods retailers follow Dick’s higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “33 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Hibbett, Genesco, Quanta, Synnex and Principal Financial – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Hibbett Sports names new independent chairman of the board – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold HIBB shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 22.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 22.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company owns 843,544 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 17,696 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Mngmt has invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). 1.54M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 233,857 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) for 327,277 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 3,629 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management has invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 15,841 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB). Metropolitan Life Insur Co has 24,149 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 33,500 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation.