Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Both Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.24 N/A 0.80 2.65 Westwater Resources Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hi-Crush Inc. and Westwater Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hi-Crush Inc. and Westwater Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9%

Risk and Volatility

Hi-Crush Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.91 beta. In other hand, Westwater Resources Inc. has beta of 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hi-Crush Inc. Its rival Westwater Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Hi-Crush Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Westwater Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hi-Crush Inc. and Westwater Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 8.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Hi-Crush Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Westwater Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06% Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14%

For the past year Hi-Crush Inc. was less bearish than Westwater Resources Inc.

Summary

Hi-Crush Inc. beats Westwater Resources Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.