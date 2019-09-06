Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.23 N/A 0.80 2.65 Rio Tinto Group 58 2.05 N/A 7.91 7.22

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Rio Tinto Group is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hi-Crush Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Hi-Crush Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Rio Tinto Group, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rio Tinto Group 0.00% 31.5% 14.9%

Risk and Volatility

Hi-Crush Inc.’s 1.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 91.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Rio Tinto Group’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hi-Crush Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Rio Tinto Group has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Rio Tinto Group is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hi-Crush Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hi-Crush Inc. and Rio Tinto Group has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 9.2%. Hi-Crush Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 6.5% are Rio Tinto Group’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06% Rio Tinto Group -1.65% -9.08% -1.48% 7.91% 8.54% 22.78%

For the past year Hi-Crush Inc. had bearish trend while Rio Tinto Group had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Rio Tinto Group beats Hi-Crush Inc.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, finds, mines, processes, and markets mineral resources. The company mines and produces aluminum products, including bauxite, alumina, and aluminum; copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum, as well as nickel; diamonds, titanium dioxide feedstocks, borates, and salt, as well as high purity iron, steel billets, metal powders, zircon, and rutile; uranium; iron ore; and thermal coal, and coking or metallurgical coal. Its products also comprise others, such as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. It has operations in Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.