Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) and CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.26 N/A 0.80 2.65 CONSOL Energy Inc. 30 0.32 N/A 3.81 5.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CONSOL Energy Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hi-Crush Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hi-Crush Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hi-Crush Inc. and CONSOL Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8%

Liquidity

Hi-Crush Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, CONSOL Energy Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Hi-Crush Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CONSOL Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares and 97.3% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares. 0.7% are Hi-Crush Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06% CONSOL Energy Inc. -7.89% -19.51% -34.26% -38.72% -46.9% -32.23%

For the past year Hi-Crush Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CONSOL Energy Inc.

Summary

CONSOL Energy Inc. beats Hi-Crush Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.