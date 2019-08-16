Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

We are comparing Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.25 N/A 0.80 2.65 Alexco Resource Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hi-Crush Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.91 beta indicates that Hi-Crush Inc. is 91.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 0.26 beta and it is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hi-Crush Inc. are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Alexco Resource Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Alexco Resource Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hi-Crush Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hi-Crush Inc. and Alexco Resource Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.2% and 34% respectively. 0.7% are Hi-Crush Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.2% are Alexco Resource Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06% Alexco Resource Corp. -5.56% 53.15% 68.32% 58.88% 41.68% 80.87%

For the past year Hi-Crush Inc. had bearish trend while Alexco Resource Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hi-Crush Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Alexco Resource Corp.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.