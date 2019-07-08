Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) Reaches $2.28 After 8.00% Down Move; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK)

Among 3 analysts covering Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anika Therapeutics Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Barrington. First Analysis downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Sidoti downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $41 target in Friday, February 22 report. Sidoti maintained Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Sidoti has “Hold” rating and $35 target. See Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) latest ratings:

The stock of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.1068 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2832. About 616,536 shares traded. Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $230.85 million company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $2.10 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HCR worth $18.47 million less.

Analysts await Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 105.97% or $0.71 from last year’s $0.67 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Hi-Crush Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company has market cap of $230.85 million. The firm offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It has a 2.98 P/E ratio. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $577.08 million. The firm develops, makes, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid technology. It has a 19.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $33,200 activity. Darling Joseph G bought $33,200 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.