Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) Reaches $2.00 After 3.00% Up Move; Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Shorts Decreased By 3.51%

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) had a decrease of 3.51% in short interest. CLRB’s SI was 255,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.51% from 264,800 shares previously. With 34,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s short sellers to cover CLRB’s short positions. The SI to Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s float is 5.84%. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 323,081 shares traded. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) has declined 73.14% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CLRB News: 19/03/2018 – Cellectar Biosciences: Granted Orphan Drug Designation for CLR 131 to Treat Neuroblastoma; 09/05/2018 – Cellectar Granted Orphan Drug Designation for CLR 131 to Treat Rhabdomyosarcoma; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cellectar BioSciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLRB); 27/03/2018 – Cellectar Granted U.S. Patent for Phospholipid-Ether Analogs as Cancer-Targeting Drug Vehicles; 15/03/2018 – Cellectar Announces Late-Breaking Poster Presentations at AACR 2018 Featuring PDCs and CLR 131; 17/04/2018 – Cellectar Presents Preclinical Data at AACR Annual Meeting Demonstrating Efficacy of Fractionated lnjections of CLR 131 in Multiple Myeloma; 27/03/2018 – Cellectar Granted Seminal U.S. Patent for Phospholipid-Ether Analogs as Cancer-Targeting Drug Vehicles; 19/03/2018 – Cellectar Biosciences Granted Orphan Drug Designation for CLR 131 to Treat Neuroblastoma; 06/03/2018 Cellectar Biosciences: This May Have Positive Read-Through for CLR 131; 02/05/2018 – Cellectar Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for CLR 131 to Treat Neuroblastoma

The stock of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 12.99% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 947,133 shares traded. Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company has market cap of $202.21 million. The firm offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It has a 2.61 P/E ratio. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

Analysts await Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 105.97% or $0.71 from last year’s $0.67 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Hi-Crush Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

