Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY)

Analysts expect Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) to report $-0.04 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.71 EPS change or 105.97% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Hi-Crush Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.87% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 1.01M shares traded. Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has 0.00% since June 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Bellway PLC (LON:BWY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bellway PLC had 27 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Liberum Capital maintained Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) on Thursday, February 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Monday, January 28. The stock of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by UBS. As per Wednesday, January 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 11 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Thursday, February 7. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The company was maintained on Friday, February 8 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, February 11 by Barclays Capital. See Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) latest ratings:

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company has market cap of $248.72 million. The firm offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It has a 3.22 P/E ratio. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

More notable recent Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hi-Crush Inc. Initiates $25 Million Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hi-Crush Announces Completion of Conversion to C-Corporation Structure – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hi-crush Inc (HCR) CEO and Director Robert E. Rasmus Bought $163,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Bottom Is In For Hi-Crush’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hi-Crush Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 3.43 billion GBP. It manufactures and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom family homes, luxury penthouses, and executive houses, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It has a 6.36 P/E ratio. It owns and controls 34,979 plots of land.