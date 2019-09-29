Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) Analysts See $-0.05 EPS; Champlain Investment Partners Has Cut Tableau Software Class A (DATA) Holding

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Tableau Software Inc. Class A (DATA) stake by 10.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 41,480 shares as Tableau Software Inc. Class A (DATA)’s stock rose 40.41%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 345,975 shares with $57.44M value, down from 387,455 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc. Class A now has $14.80B valuation. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C

Analysts expect Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) to report $-0.05 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 113.89% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Hi-Crush Inc.’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.73. About 366,737 shares traded. Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has declined 86.16% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% or 64,394 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 4.34M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.01% or 168,524 shares. Oppenheimer And owns 5,063 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 10.58 million were reported by Price T Rowe Inc Md. 455,000 were reported by Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% or 26,448 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt holds 0.16% or 152,239 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 21,026 shares. 416 are owned by Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 1,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wexford Cap LP reported 140,676 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank & Trust has 4,195 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 13,717 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Co holds 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 3,459 shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Molson Coors Brewing Company C (NYSE:TAP) stake by 65,260 shares to 1.89 million valued at $106.09M in 2019Q2. It also upped Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) stake by 78,935 shares and now owns 1.04M shares. Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) was raised too.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 20% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE May Be Bigger, But Nasdaq Is Growing Faster – Forbes” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company has market cap of $174.20 million. The firm offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.