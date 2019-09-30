Hhr Asset Management Upped Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding by $8.54 Million; Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Stock Price Rose While Diversified Trust Co Trimmed by $410,000 Its Holding

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 61.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 149,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 394,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71M, up from 244,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.31 million shares traded or 56.76% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 8,883 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $365,000, down from 18,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. It closed at $41.09 lastly. It is down 21.27% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 678,118 shares to 600,393 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 42,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,826 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Limited Company reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 145,073 shares. Tiger Legatus Capital has 3.07% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 120,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 35,487 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Com holds 3,614 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company invested in 11,307 shares. Highland Capital Limited Partnership has 12,700 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 91,008 shares. Bamco Inc holds 6.27M shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp reported 736,200 shares stake. Mirae Asset Invs Limited has invested 0.17% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 9,007 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 774,059 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.04% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 160,333 shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 17,059 shares to 589,088 shares, valued at $30.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 5,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.44M for 16.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Miller Howard Invests reported 259,543 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 4.19M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Vertex One Asset Management stated it has 1.26% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Chemical Bancorporation has 13,815 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc holds 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 157,682 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares, a West Virginia-based fund reported 15,909 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 0% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 8,570 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Texas Yale Corporation holds 89,975 shares. Alberta Invest reported 0.04% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Sei has 10,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Security Trust accumulated 200 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 74,442 shares.