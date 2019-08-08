Hhr Asset Management Trimmed Proofpoint (PFPT) Stake; Ws Management Lllp Has Decreased Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stake By $14.85 Million

Ws Management Lllp decreased Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) stake by 20.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp sold 594,171 shares as Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)’s stock declined 10.19%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 2.32 million shares with $59.43 million value, down from 2.92 million last quarter. Allegheny Technologies Inc now has $2.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 1.01 million shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) stake by 18.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 48,965 shares as Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)’s stock rose 2.33%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 220,865 shares with $26.82 million value, down from 269,830 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc now has $6.69B valuation. The stock increased 2.74% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.24. About 417,943 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Falcon Point Capital Llc owns 48,561 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Avalon Glob Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 40,000 shares. 758,462 are held by Alkeon Mngmt Lc. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,608 shares. Bokf Na holds 11,695 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Board accumulated 35,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 4.97M are held by Vanguard Gp. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 165,677 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Management Ks invested 0.54% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 384,190 shares. Firsthand Inc accumulated 1.81% or 40,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 7,150 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Proofpoint Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, June 24 report. Wedbush maintained Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) rating on Friday, April 12. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $130 target. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Needham maintained the shares of PFPT in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did Proofpoint, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proofpoint Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Proofpoint boosts full-year guidance after Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Proofpoint (PFPT) to Post Q2 Earnings: What Lies Ahead? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint (PFPT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Ws Management Lllp increased Carvana Co stake by 775,167 shares to 853,067 valued at $49.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Regenxbio Inc stake by 971,960 shares and now owns 995,760 shares. Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) was raised too.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.36 million for 13.75 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Northern reported 2.26 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 42 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 1,348 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 361,996 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Icm Asset Wa holds 170,865 shares. Intll Ca has invested 0.35% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 17,639 shares. 368,210 are owned by Mesirow Investment Management. Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 189,041 shares. Dc Advisors Ltd holds 5.61% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Lapides Asset Management Lc invested in 0.65% or 67,600 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc has 50,450 shares.