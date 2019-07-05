Hhr Asset Management Trimmed Its Tesla (TSLA) Holding by $4.92 Million as Stock Declined; Financial Architects Has Trimmed Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Holding by $1.59 Million

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 95.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76,000, down from 4,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $356.59. About 1.91 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAID COMPANY DETECTED LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE THAT “AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS”; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 17,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 134,790 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.72 million, down from 152,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $234.98. About 4.83 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/04/2018 – Tesla withdraws as party to NTSB ‘Autopilot’ crash investigation; 01/04/2018 – U.S. safety agency criticizes Tesla crash data release; 03/05/2018 – Elon Musk leaves investors uneasy over Tesla cash burn; 14/03/2018 – TSLA: Tesla employees say automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework; 08/03/2018 – Branderiz joined Tesla in 2016 during its acquisition of solar energy company SolarCity; 02/04/2018 – US safety agency is ‘unhappy’ Tesla’s Model X crash data was made public; 13/03/2018 – Volkswagen Vows to Overtake Tesla With World’s Largest Electric Car Fleet; 22/05/2018 – China’s Lower Auto Tariff Means More to BMW Than Ford or Tesla; 11/04/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 16/04/2018 – TSLA: Tesla Is Temporarily Shutting Down Model 3 Production. Again

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SAUC,TSLA,BECN,OC – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla: Sell The Bounce – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tesla Falls After Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Auto Stock Roundup: June U.S. Auto Sales Decline, TSLA Sees Record-High Production – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Solar Stocks Are Taking Investors On a Wild Ride – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $13.36 million activity. 102,880 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $25.00 million on Thursday, May 2. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $4.40M was made by Straubel Jeffrey B on Monday, January 28. Shares for $5.84 million were sold by Gracias Antonio J.. The insider Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $62.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 184,273 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. First Manhattan invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Peddock Cap Ltd Co owns 82 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Farmers & Merchants invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,989 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.59% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 1.19% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Company Fincl Bank reported 2,047 shares. 223 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation, Kansas-based fund reported 4,890 shares. Amp Limited holds 0.05% or 33,841 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 322,584 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Diversified has 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,885 shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd reported 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advisory Ser Incorporated holds 0.26% or 3,466 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation invested 1.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,769 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc accumulated 1.77% or 105,112 shares. Tortoise Investment Lc invested in 0.03% or 305 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 29,542 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Washington Corporation has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ar Asset Mgmt holds 1.93% or 13,525 shares. B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt owns 4,004 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Coastline owns 0.35% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,110 shares. South State Corporation holds 36,017 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Com, California-based fund reported 726 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.25 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Southwest Airlines Stock Dropped 12% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Boeing (BA) to Need Up to Three Months to Fix Latest 737 Max Problem – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 35,860 shares to 36,160 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).