Hhr Asset Management Trimmed Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Holding by $32.93 Million as Market Value Rose; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Boosted Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $389,207 as Market Value Rose

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 823,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 314,324 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 300,238 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Transformational Acquisition Of Lifetouch; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 4,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 38,797 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 34,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Applications Now Open for the 2018 Medtronic Global Champions Team

