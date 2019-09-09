Hhr Asset Management Stake in Tesla (TSLA) Decreased by $4.92 Million; Raymond James & Associates Continues to Hold Position in Lennar (LEN)

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 17,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 134,790 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.72M, down from 152,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $230.79. About 4.26 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/04/2018 – Tesla Reports Uptick in Model 3 Output, but Falls Short of Musk’s Goal; 23/05/2018 – Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized media companies; 21/05/2018 – CONSUMER REPORTS SAYS TESLA MODEL 3 FALLS SHORT OF A CR RECOMMENDATION; 23/04/2018 – Buffett-Backed China Carmaker Gets More Analyst Love Than Tesla; 05/04/2018 – Tesla would also suffer as it has not yet built a Chinese base; 03/05/2018 – The company’s earnings report on Wednesday showed a narrower-than-expected loss as Tesla continued to burn through cash â€” but investors seemed to have weathered all of that just fine; 22/05/2018 – Tesla picks up new vice-president of engineering from Snap; 22/05/2018 – Tesla’s Musk admits Model 3 braking flaw, promises fix; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Is Still Expecting Tesla To Raise About $2 Billion In Capital This Year — MarketWatch

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 42.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 50,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 171,032 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40 million, up from 120,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 2.17M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M also bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares. Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla (TSLA) Prepares to Increase Production in California – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla: China Questions Arise – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, TSLA – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Focus Shifts To Sales Mix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 11,492 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1,123 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Co reported 1,779 shares. Wms Limited Company reported 0.1% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Optimum Inv Advisors holds 332 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 13,024 shares. Axa holds 91,636 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Discovery Cap Mngmt Lc Ct reported 4.17% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tortoise Cap Advisors reported 31 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 28,620 shares. Mackenzie invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ls Inv holds 0.01% or 389 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.37% or 375 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Llc invested in 3,510 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sigma Planning holds 0.06% or 4,064 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 EPS, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15,140 shares to 488,688 shares, valued at $58.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 32,076 shares to 159,791 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 133,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Profund Advsr Limited Company owns 4,594 shares. Shell Asset invested in 0.02% or 16,330 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% or 6,971 shares in its portfolio. Tower Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.02% or 21,591 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 596,333 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia owns 71,900 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 200 shares. Gagnon Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,752 shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mengis Cap Mgmt holds 0.83% or 30,151 shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru Bancshares accumulated 2,303 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lennar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Beware LEN Stock Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.