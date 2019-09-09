Hhr Asset Management Stake in Stamps Com (STMP) Boosted by $913,680; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Its Holding in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by $934,332

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 39.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 19,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 29,146 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 48,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 4.94 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 374,183 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.46 million, up from 362,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.13. About 309,193 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 09/06: (DOCU) (GCO) (TNAV) Higher (DOMO) (MDLZ) (PD) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 608 shares to 1,209 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Efg Asset Management (Americas) owns 66,572 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company owns 1,937 shares. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 1.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Court Place Advsr Ltd Company reported 4,461 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 1.91 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Strategic Advsr Limited Co invested 0.17% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Field Main National Bank invested in 0.5% or 10,635 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.67% or 39.91 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation accumulated 14,883 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.27% or 269,644 shares. Gam Holdg Ag reported 157,996 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.31% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sei Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 689,822 shares. 7,577 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $879.48M for 22.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 12,291 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Com has 51,150 shares. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma owns 110,410 shares. Moreover, Everence Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Trexquant Lp holds 21,788 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Pnc Group has 63 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 31,111 shares. Management Of Virginia Ltd has invested 0.76% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 7,830 are held by Strategic Global Lc. 1,241 were reported by Victory Cap Mngmt Inc. Prudential Inc holds 27,195 shares. Scout Inc holds 0.04% or 22,909 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 26,927 shares. Epoch Prtn owns 0.11% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 321,958 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 63,695 shares to 256,542 shares, valued at $62.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Stamps.com Stock Rocketed 27% Out of the Gate Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/09/2019: STMP, COMM, TTD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Announces Stand-Up Series With Focus on Australia – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.