Hhr Asset Management Stake in Pvh (PVH) Boosted by $5.67 Million as Stock Declined; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Holds Stake in Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM)

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 60,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 262,365 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.83M, up from 202,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 1.34M shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9-Adj EPS $9.10; 14/05/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 08/03/2018 – Emanuel Chirico Wants PVH to Be More Diverse, ‘Inclusive’; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA REV INCREASED 13% (ALSO ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) TO $464 MILLION FROM LAST YR; 28/03/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Gets Boost From Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% IN 2018

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 27,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 165,561 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 138,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.6. About 253,107 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $10.60 million activity. $14,254 worth of stock was bought by CHIRICO EMANUEL on Tuesday, September 3.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 124,328 shares to 118,133 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 47,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,323 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

