Hhr Asset Management Stake in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Has Cut by $6.73 Million as Shares Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Virtu Financial Raised Its Stake by $926,850

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 41,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 150,599 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68 million, down from 191,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $6.52 during the last trading session, reaching $178.93. About 1.94 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 66.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 20,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 12,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 50.83 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $62.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 958,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31,894 shares to 7,914 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 8,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,213 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.