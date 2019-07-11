Hhr Asset Management Stake In Carmax (KMX) Was Has Boosted; Investment House Has Raised Facebook (FB) Holding

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 13,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 256,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.77 million, up from 243,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $201.53. About 8.22 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for copyright infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’:; 22/03/2018 – The Guardian says Facebook threatened to sue a week prior to the news outlet revealing a “whistleblower” from Cambridge Analytica; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world; 19/03/2018 – “Because regulators will apply more scrutiny on the use of data for targeting, it seems to us that there will be more scrutiny on Facebook products,” analyst Brian Wieser writes; 03/04/2018 – Citadel Says Don’t Be Fooled by Cheap Imitators on Facebook; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO WEHNER SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT PROVIDING AN UPDATE ON TIME SPENT ON THE NETWORK – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Admits Facebook Collects Data on Non-Users (Video); 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS HIS PERSONAL DATA WAS INCLUDED IN DATA IMPROPERLY SHARED WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 06/04/2018 – This week on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg’s Testimony Released Ahead of Hearings (Video)

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 115,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,454 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.90 million, up from 842,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.68. About 494,011 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Group has invested 0.06% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 525 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has invested 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt holds 0.13% or 2.72 million shares. Utah Retirement System reported 32,050 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Swiss Financial Bank has 583,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Junto Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.47% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 367,384 shares. Brown Advisory reported 2.53 million shares stake. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Andra Ap owns 0.16% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 80,500 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 11,589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1.11M shares.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,642 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $26.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 103,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,146 shares, and cut its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1,656 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 1.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. 272,279 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Country Tru Fincl Bank holds 1.62% or 218,367 shares in its portfolio. Grimes & has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,883 are held by First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson. Factory Mutual Ins Com reported 1.06 million shares. Compton Mgmt Inc Ri owns 1.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,198 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). United Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Co has 1.23 million shares. Wealthcare Management Limited Liability accumulated 255 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag invested in 60,878 shares. Moreover, Veritas Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 6.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.12M shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of stock or 55,000 shares. Cox Christopher K sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39 million. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.