Hhr Asset Management Raised Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding by $8.54 Million; Rivernorth Capital Management Boosted Holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by $1.09 Million

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 61.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 149,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 394,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71M, up from 244,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.95. About 2.05M shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 72,572 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 593,236 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.08M, up from 520,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 398,552 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. Shares for $305,234 were bought by Baker James C. $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Management reported 1,114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Ser Group accumulated 10,030 shares. Coe Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 29,211 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 78,268 shares. Da Davidson & holds 86,180 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 1.12M shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 4,882 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 601,470 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. National Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% or 81,852 shares in its portfolio. 266,373 are owned by Invesco Limited. Brown Advisory reported 88,151 shares stake. Sfe Counsel owns 347,237 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 24,969 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Citigroup Incorporated holds 5,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lazard World Divid & Income (LOR) by 35,601 shares to 373,077 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) by 53,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,795 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Calif Mun Income Fd (AKP).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 48,040 shares to 243,149 shares, valued at $52.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 298,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,747 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.