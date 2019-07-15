Hhr Asset Management Raised Its Position in Ptc (PTC) by $978,880 as Share Value Declined; Jump Trading Holds Position in Kb Home (KBH)

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 10,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 301,265 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77M, up from 290,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 96,487 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 413,634 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 13/04/2018 – KB HOME ENTERED AMENDED RIGHTS PACT AFTER OK FROM HOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘A Clearer Path To Earnings Growth’: KB Home’s Strong Q2 Triggers Analyst Upgrades – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Cottages at Harbor Pointe in Harbor City, California – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Economic Calendar – Top 5 Things to Watch This Week – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 145,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 60,764 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Salem Counselors reported 49,450 shares stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 170,478 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pnc Ser reported 5,512 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,908 shares. Long Pond Cap Lp invested 0.48% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Hsbc Holdings Public Llc reported 93,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 104,817 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 45,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.1% or 916,367 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated owns 8.08M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 424,814 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 22,335 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 743,901 shares.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 225,042 shares to 8,958 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,268 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 25,120 shares to 202,035 shares, valued at $24.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 48,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,865 shares, and cut its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has 2,854 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Com reported 19,300 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Alps Advisors holds 5,821 shares. Walleye Trading accumulated 5,223 shares or 0% of the stock. First Interstate Bancorp has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). New York-based Jane Street Gru Ltd Company has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Advsrs Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 12,251 shares. Natixis Advsr LP invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Captrust Fincl Advsr stated it has 2,088 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Advisory Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,736 shares. 1.33M were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Fmr Ltd Co stated it has 0.09% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moody Bank & Trust Division owns 61,954 shares.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PTC Inc. (PTC) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why PTC Therapeutics Fell as Much as 11.7% Today – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DHI, PTCT, MRK – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PTC Named 2019 Technology Partner of the Year for Edge and IoT Solutions by Hewlett Packard Enterprise – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Transformation Gets Bigger, Better, Bolder at LiveWorx’19 – Financial Post” with publication date: June 20, 2019.